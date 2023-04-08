Experts Reveal How To Avoid The Dreaded Menopause Night Sweats

invizbk via Getty Images

Although the weather warming up might seem like a nice treat, for the 85% of menopausal and perimenopausal women who’re suffering from night sweats it can be like a living hell.

But fear not, to prevent yourself from having yet another sleepless night, experts have weighed in on the ways to beat late night perspiration.

According to the sleep experts at MattressNextDay, following these seven tips will have you drifting back off and feeling far cooler in no time.

How To Stop Night Sweats

Run cold water over your wrists and keep a glass of water nearby

Having a cold glass of water before bed will help to cool your body temperature before you drift off to sleep. Keep it on your bedside table so that you can easily reach for it at night should you wake up feeling too hot.

If you do wake up and feel very overheated, try running cold water over your wrists. As there are lots of blood vessels in this part of the body, doing this can cool you down quickly.

Eat more soy products to reduce hot flushes by 79%

Soy contains isoflavones - part of a group of plant-based chemicals called phytoestrogen, that work similarly to estrogen. As your estrogen levels drop and you stop ovulating during menopause, consuming more soy can reduce the frequency and severity of hot flushes.

Studies found that women who incorporated just half a cup of cooked soybeans into their diet daily found that their hot flushes reduced by 79%.

Some foods that contain soy include:

Edamame (soybeans) - delicious sprinkled with salt!

Meat alternatives - often made with tofu or soy protein

Soya milk - can be added to your tea or coffee in place of dairy (try decaffeinated options, though, to cut down on caffeine as this can trigger hot flashes)

Soy-based products are also low in saturated fats and calories. High in fibre, protein and antioxidants, they can also lower your risk of heart disease.

If you’re not a fan of soy products, there are other foods that contain phytoestrogen, such as flax seeds and even red wine.

Drink at least two litres of water a day

By doing this, you will stay hydrated and boost your metabolism. This can have such a positive effect on your mood, meaning you will be able to relax more and able to get into a deeper sleep.

Drinking enough water during menopause will also help with dryness, including dry skin and vaginal dryness. Drinking plenty of water can also help reduce weight gain associated with menopause.

Change to a lighter colour duvet cover

Lighter-coloured bed sheets will reflect the light coming into the bedroom, whereas dark sheets will absorb the heat and add extra warmth that can make you even more uncomfortable when dealing with a hot flush.

Silk or satin bed sheets are breathable and can help stop you from sweating during the night, and can be a cooling commodity when you’re suffering.

Ditch the pyjamas and sleep naked

Loose, layered pyjamas are beneficial during menopause as you can remove layers during the night if you get too warm. However, by sleeping with no clothes on, you can regulate your temperature even more so. A light and breathable duvet cover that isn’t too heavy and warm will also keep you cooler when sleeping in the nude.

Make sure your bedroom is at the correct temperature

Naturally, if your bedroom is too warm at night, night sweats will become worse. A cooler bedroom will be especially beneficial to those experiencing night sweats, and you may find it will reduce the number of times you are disturbed in your sleep.

A fan which has a built-in timer is a great option, as this can help you get off to sleep and keep a regulated temperature for however long you have it switched to. With energy bills on the rise, it’s also a good option to have a fan with a timer as it means you don’t need to get back up to turn it off.

Try meditation as it can prevent future hot flushes