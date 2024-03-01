Like Bradley Cooper, 80% Of New Dads Worry About This 1 Thing When It Comes To Their Babies

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Becoming a parent for the first time really is diving into the unknown. Sure, you can do as much research as possible, listen to advice and attempt to prepare yourself in every way.

But some things you can’t learn or find the answers to — such as, how do I bond with my newborn baby? For some its an instant connection and for others they have to try harder.

It’s something actor Bradley Cooper has been facing criticism for after admitting that he struggled to bond with his daughter Lea (who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, model Irina Shayk) at first.

Bradley got candid about the vulnerable parenting topic, as the A Star Is Born performer said it took time to warm up to his daughter after her birth.

“Everyone is always like, ‘I would die in a second for my kid,’” Bradley said on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast.

“I’m always like, ‘If I’m being honest, ehhh, I don’t know.’ The first eight months I’m like, ‘I don’t even know if I really love the kid. It’s dope, it’s cool, I’m watching it morph,’” he said of his experience, later adding that “all of a sudden, it’s like no question”.

But despite facing backlash for his candid comments, Bradley is far from alone.

Many dads grapple with concerns about bonding with their child, particularly when faced with the demands of returning to work and limited time for bonding activities.

HiPP Organic surveyed 2,000 UK parents to gain insights into the father-child bond during the early stages of parenthood, the study found that 80% of fathers worry about bonding with their baby!

The survey also highlighted that even though 84% of mums felt bonded with their baby straight away, it took fathers a lot longer.

20% of fathers said that they felt most bonded with their baby at 2 to 3-years-old.

This hints that physical limitations may play a part in the bonding experience, findings also revealed that 34% of dads found it more difficult to bond with their baby because they couldn’t breastfeed.

Elinor Harvey, Relationship Therapist at HiPP Organic, said: “Our consumer research has shown us that dads often struggle just as much, if not more, in that early bonding process, but many feel pressure to keep those worries private and not ask for help.

“We want to highlight that parenting takes a varied path for both fathers and mothers and that no one is alone in parenthood. ‘The Parenting Connection’ aims to encourage new fathers by supporting them and sharing advice, allowing them to feel better prepared in bonding with their baby.”

During HiPP Organic’s research, parents also shared insights into what activities they engage in to bond with their baby in the early stages of development.