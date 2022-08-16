Ezra Miller Begins Treatment For ‘Complex Mental Health Issues’ After Series Of Controversies

Ezra Miller pictured in 2019 Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images

Ezra Miller has announced they have begun treatment to help with what they have described as a series of “complex mental health issues”.

The Justice League actor apologised to those they had “alarmed and upset” with their recent behaviour and said they were “committed” to recovery.

Advertisement

It comes after Ezra was charged by US police over an alleged burglary in the state of Vermont, for which they are expected to appear in Vermont Superior Court in September.

The 29-year-old has also been accused of the abuse and grooming of a young girl.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Ezra said in a statement shared with US media outlets.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour.

“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Ezra Miller has broken their silence about the troubling behavior that they have exhibited in recent years, which has led to a series of legal issues and assault and abuse allegations. Miller also apologized for their actions. https://t.co/5XOu0UIUKY pic.twitter.com/VrabyRJEos — Variety (@Variety) August 16, 2022

It comes as Warner Bros confirmed that superhero blockbuster The Flash is still going ahead amid the ongoing controversies with its lead star, with DC franchise boss David Zaslav saying he was “very excited” for the movie to be released.

As well as playing The Flash in various DC films, Ezra’s additional credits include the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the coming-of-age drama The Perks Of Being A Wallflower and the psychological thriller We Need To Talk About Kevin.

Help and support: