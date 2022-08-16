Ezra Miller Begins Treatment For ‘Complex Mental Health Issues’ After Series Of Controversies

Ezra Miller has announced they have begun treatment to help with what they have described as a series of “complex mental health issues”.
The Justice League actor apologised to those they had “alarmed and upset” with their recent behaviour and said they were “committed” to recovery.
It comes after Ezra was charged by US police over an alleged burglary in the state of Vermont, for which they are expected to appear in Vermont Superior Court in September.
Ezra has been embroiled in multiple controversies in the past several months, including being arrested twice in Hawaii on charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar.
The 29-year-old has also been accused of the abuse and grooming of a young girl.
“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Ezra said in a statement shared with US media outlets.
“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour.
“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”
It comes as Warner Bros confirmed that superhero blockbuster The Flash is still going ahead amid the ongoing controversies with its lead star, with DC franchise boss David Zaslav saying he was “very excited” for the movie to be released.
As well as playing The Flash in various DC films, Ezra’s additional credits include the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the coming-of-age drama The Perks Of Being A Wallflower and the psychological thriller We Need To Talk About Kevin.
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.