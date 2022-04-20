Fantastic Beasts Actor Ezra Miller Arrested Again In Hawaii On Suspicion Of Assault

Ezra Miller at an event in 2018 Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

Actor Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii for the second time in recent weeks.

The Justice League star was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning for second-degree assault following an incident which allegedly left a 26-year-old woman with a cut to her forehead.

According to the Hawaii Police Department (HPD), Ezra had become “irate” and had reportedly thrown a chair which struck the woman.

Officers arrived shortly after 1am (12pm UK) to a private residence in Pahoa, on Hawaii’s Big Island, following reports that an assault had taken place.

“Shortly after 1am on Tuesday April 19 2022, a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pahoa,” a report from the HPD said.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut. The female victim refused treatment for her injury.”

Ezra was arrested at 1.30am on Tuesday morning, after being located on a road during a traffic stop, and was subsequently released pending further investigation. The HPD said the investigation remained active.

Ezra Miller in a photo supplied by the Hawaii Police Department via Associated Press

It comes after they were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar last month.

Police said Ezra grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts, after allegedly becoming aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad Shallow from the film A Star Is Born.

Last week the couple dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against Ezra, though their lawyer declined to comment on the reason.