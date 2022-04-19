Simon Cowell Claims He Was 'Lucky To Survive Back Surgery' As He Opens Up About Recovery

Simon Cowell in LA earlier this month MEGA via Getty Images

Simon Cowell has claimed he was “lucky to survive” his back surgery after undergoing a serious operation in 2020.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was rushed to hospital two years ago after breaking his back in an accident involving his e-bike, undergoing six hours of surgery which included having a metal rod implemented.

Reflecting on his recovery in a new interview with OK! magazine, the TV mogul admitted he deliberately withheld the severity of his condition from the public, claiming it was “a lot worse than people thought”.

“I didn’t talk about it too much at the time,” he explained. “I kept a lot back. It was a lot worse than people thought. I had a lot of long-term nerve damage as well.

“Just when I thought the bones had healed, I went with [his eight-year-old son] Eric to a funfair and tried to kick a football and it was agony. Then, a year later, I fell off my bike – and that set me back again.

“It’s been a long haul but I’m almost healed and I’m being very careful about what I do. But at least now I can actually play football with Eric.”

Simon with his fellow BGT judges Thames/Syco/Shutterstock

He continued: “If there was one good thing about lockdown, it was that it gave me the time to heal because I wasn’t working on a TV show.

“I was able to walk a lot and strengthen my legs. I know I was lucky to survive my back surgery. I have a lot of people to thank for my recovery.”

Following his surgery, Simon did not return for BGT’s live shows in 2020, with former champion Ashley Banjo occupying his usual spot on the panel.

However, having now almost recovered completely, he is now back in action in the latest season of the ITV talent search, which returned to our screens over the weekend.