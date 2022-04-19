Joe Alwyn Explains Why He And Taylor Swift Keep Their Romance Private

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift haven't shared many details of their relationship publicly. Mike Marsland via Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Joe Alwyn is aware there’s a blank space in regard to details about his relationship with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, and it’s likely going to stay that way — at least according to an interview with the Conversations With Friends star published by Elle last week.

Joe told the magazine that he’s baffled by the public’s thirst for more tea about their private life — although, to be fair to Swifties, the We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together singer has hinted at quite a few juicy tidbits from her prior relationships in her famous breakup ballads.

Advertisement

“It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” he said. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. … The more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken.”

Taylor seems to be equally committed to the couple’s interest in maintaining their privacy.

Advertisement

This may be because her relationship with Joe allows her to feel like a regular, non-famous person in love — as she explained to Paul McCartney during an interview for Rolling Stone in 2020.

“I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on,” she said.

Advertisement

She added: “Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture... it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy.”

Part of the reason Taylor’s fans are so invested in her love life is her Carly Simon-like tendency to write incredibly intimate lyrics about past high-profile relationships. Although Swift plays coy about which of her past paramours inspired each song, she does make strong suggestions, often to the delight (or fury) of her fans.