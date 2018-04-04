Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica May Have Had Data On 87 Million People

Data held by Facebook on 87 million of its users may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, the company has said.

The number is 37 million higher than previous estimates in the information leak scandal.

On Wednesday, chief technology officer, Mike Schroepfer, shared the higher number as part of a corporate blog post about steps the company was taking to restrict the personal data available to third-party app developers.

In a blogpost, said: “In total, we believe the Facebook information of up to 87 million people — mostly in the US — may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.”

The world’s largest social media company has been hammered by investors and faces anger from users, advertisers and lawmakers after a series of scandals about fake news stories, election-meddling and privacy.

Last month, Facebook acknowledged that personal information about millions of users wrongly ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, which worked on US President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.