Mark Zuckerberg Admits Facebook 'Made Mistakes' Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Mark Zuckerberg has admitted Facebook “made mistakes” as he broke his silence over the Cambridge Analytica scandal that has engulfed the social media giant.

Following the controversy over the data analytics firm that carried out a ‘data grab’ on more than 50 million Facebook profiles, the social media pioneer promised to audit thousands of apps as part of a crackdown - but offered no apology.

Cambridge Analytica worked on President Donald Trump’s election campaign, and has been linked to Brexit, and is embroiled in a storm over Facebook data and dirty tactics following an investigation by Channel 4 News and The Guardian.

Breaking his silence, Zuckerberg wrote: “We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you.

“I’ve been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it.”

Zuckerberg set out three steps Facebook would take to fix the situation:

To investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before a 2014 change that restricted access to data and ban any app that doesn’t agree to a “thorough audit”. “We find developers that misused personally identifiable information, we will ban them and tell everyone affected by those apps,” Zuckerberg said.

To restrict developers’ data access, such as removing access to data of people who’ve not used an app for three months. “We will reduce the data you give an app when you sign in ― to only your name, profile photo, and email address,” Zuckerberg said.

Introduce a tool for every user to assess the apps they’ve used and offer an easy way to revoke their permission. This tool exists but will be put in a more prominent place on peoples’ news feeds, Facebook said.

