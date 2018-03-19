Senior executives at Cambridge Analytica have been caught on cameria claiming they could bribe politicians, entrap them with sex workers, or use ex-spies to dig dirt on political opponents and then post any damaging material online. Three members of the London-based data firm were covertly recorded by journalists for the UK’s Channel 4 News at a series of meetings at London hotels over four months, between November 2017 and January 2018. The company’s Chief Executive, Alexander Nix, was filmed bragging of his firm’s secret influence in elections around the world, sometimes by operating through a web of shadowy front companies, or by using sub-contractors

"Send some girls around to the candidates house”



EXCLUSIVE: This is how Cambridge Analytica bosses reacted when our reporter brought up the subject of digging dirt on political opponents. #CambridgeAnalyticaUncovered pic.twitter.com/5HTOw9XPgn — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 19, 2018

The company is at the centre of explosive claims that it harvested the data of up to 50 million Facebook profiles, information which was allegedly used during the 2016 US presidential election, in contravention of Facebook policy.

OBSERVER: Revealed: 50m Facebook files taken in record data breach #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/8rHgtoK0Cp — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 17, 2018

In one exchange, when asked about digging up material on political opponents, Nix said the firm could “send some girls around to the candidate’s house”, adding that Ukrainian girls “are very beautiful, I find that works very well”. In another exchange he said: “We’ll offer a large amount of money to the candidate, to finance his campaign in exchange for land for instance, we’ll have the whole thing recorded, we’ll blank out the face of our guy and we post it on the Internet.” On Sunday the firm was reported to be “scrambling” to stop the broadcast using legal means, but on Monday Channel 4 News sources confirmed the broadcast would go ahead as planned. [READ MORE: Explained: What is Cambridge Analytica – and what is it accused of doing?]

“It’s no good fighting an election campaign on the facts because actually it’s all about emotion”



EXCLUSIVE: Senior Cambridge Analytica figures say they targeted voter's unspoken hopes and fears to help win elections. #CambridgeAnalyticaUncovered pic.twitter.com/SNtt8X0jor — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 19, 2018

Mark Turnbull, the managing director of influence-based of CA Political Global, Cambridge Analytica’s political division, was also caught on film along with its chief data officer, Dr Alex Tayler.