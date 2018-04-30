Facebook has reportedly started testing its Reddit-style ‘dislike’ button in countries outside of the US. Tweets from Australia and New Zealand show that the social network has started giving users the option to essentially downvote comments they don’t like or feel are inappropriate.

Hmmmm. Not sure I like the Upvote and Downvote feature of Facebook. Time will tell I guess. pic.twitter.com/hxvjW7HaTX — BEN SLATER 🌀 (@iambenslater) April 29, 2018

Rather than a thumbs down icon, as many had expected, Facebook has changed the way that comments are displayed to users. Now if you see a comment that you like you can upvote it and as with Reddit, the more upvotes it gets the higher that comment will appear below the original post. The same applies of course for downvoting so as more people downvote a comment it starts to be pushed out of the visible line of comments. Once you downvote a comment it’ll be hidden from your account and you’ll be asked to explain why you downvoted it as either ‘offensive’, ‘misleading’ or ‘off-topic.'

Does Facebook now have some kind of upvote/downvote system? Never seen this before 🤨 pic.twitter.com/ysscCMq2Mi — ashslay (@ashsparkle) April 29, 2018