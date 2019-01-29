Apple is scrambling to fix a glitch in its popular Facetime app that allows eavesdropping on devices.
iPhone users are warned that the bug allows people to listen into a device’s microphone without consent.
The software glitch reportedly allows a caller to hear audio from a target device before they either pick up or reject the call on FaceTime.
The bug is said to affect devices using versions of iOS 12.1 or later and was first reported by the website 9to5mac.
Videos on social media showed how the glitch affects devices.
9to5mac said that calls have to made in a particular way in order to exploit the glitch.
Tech experts on social media rushed to advise users to disable FaceTime until a solution is found.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, suggested iPhone and iPad users switch off FaceTime functionality until a fix is rolled out later this week.
The issue is likely to cause embarrassment for the consumer tech giant that says it believes privacy is a “fundamental human right”.
An Apple spokesman told the BBC: “We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week.”