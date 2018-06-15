Fairground Workers Jailed After Girl, 7, Killed When Bouncy Castle Blew Away

Two fairground workers who failed to adequately anchor a bouncy castle that blew away with a seven-year-old girl inside it have been jailed for three years each for gross negligence manslaughter.

Summer Grant died after a gust of wind lifted the inflatable from its moorings and sent it “cartwheeling” 300 metres down a hill at an Easter fair in Harlow, Essex, an earlier trial at Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

William Thurston, 29, and his wife Shelby Thurston, 26, were both found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The couple, of Whitecross Road, Wilburton, near Ely, Cambridgeshire, were also found guilty of a health and safety offence following the incident on March 26 2016.