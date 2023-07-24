Make Up Fake Scenarios Before You Sleep? We've Got News For You

bymuratdeniz via Getty Images

Sleep is really weird when you think about it, isn’t it? First, there’s the medical mystery of what actually happens while you’re catching some Zzzs. We have yet to find out exactly why we even nod off in the first place, and – get this – most of us face identical sleep struggles around the full moon.

Another shared sleeping phenomenon seems to be daydreaming, or making up fake scenarios in your head, before you sleep. Everyone from Twitter users (or, sorry, should that be X members?) to TikTokers are keen to share their experience of the phenomenon, with one TikToker even suggesting good scenarios to fall asleep to.

I can’t sleep without creating a fake scenario in my head — nevz (@nevabraxt) March 30, 2022

So, with viral Tweets about the topic amassing a huge 1.4 million likes (and with my own Corny Romance Chronicles on around chapter 1,475), we thought we’d look into what causes the common occurrence.



If it doesn’t cause you stress, it’s probably not a bad thing

Sure, your late-night fantasies might involve some distress (oh no! My carriage appears to have crashed RIGHT before Lord Ponsenfeather’s abode!), but if you’re not actually worried or upset during them, then they’re probably no bad thing – and may even help you to sleep.



Dawn Baxter, a certified positive psychology coach, told Metro UK that fantasising before bed can help to prepare us for real-life scenarios.

Whether you’re thinking about your crush or mulling over that upcoming presentation, Baxter says that “Like Dr. Strange playing the Thanos scenario through his mind 14,000,605 times to find the one that would actually work in their favour and save the planet, you are likely giving yourself a dress rehearsal to ensure that you are prepared for a best-case scenario.“

She adds that it can feel luxurious to allow yourself to float off into a fantasy world (I definitely consider it a vital part of my revenge bedtime procrastination routine).

And Dr. Lindsay Browning told Trouble Sleeping UK that “When you imagine yourself in a positive fake scenario, whilst lying in bed at nighttime, that combination of relaxation and distraction, means you may find yourself drifting off to sleep more easily.”

“Generally speaking, imagining fake scenarios as you’re trying to fall asleep work best when they are full of detail and use all of your five senses. That means that they are more effective when you imagine not only what you would do and see in your imagined situation, but also when you imagine what things you would smell, taste, hear, or feel, in order to make the image or story more believable and more encompassing,” Browning adds.



What if the pre-sleep thoughts are stressing me out?

Of course, there’s a fine line (that’s basically demarcated by your stress levels) between fantasising and ruminating.

While Psychology Today shared that “some amount of negative daydreaming definitely serves problem-solving, planning, and risk-assessment purposes,” if your thoughts are distressing you, you might want to investigate the cause.



Bedtime rumination can be a common symptom of anxiety, and can make falling asleep tricky or even next to impossible. Other signs you might need to see someone about your worry levels include:

Feeling tense or nervous,

being unable to relax,

worrying about the past or future,

feeling tearful,

not being able to sleep,

difficulty concentrating,

fear of the worst happening,

intrusive traumatic memories,

obsessive thoughts,

faster, irregular or more noticeable heartbeat,

feeling lightheaded and dizzy,

headaches,

chest pains,

loss of appetite,

sweating,

breathlessness,

feeling hot, and

shaking.

Seek some professional help if you’re concerned about your thoughts and feelings.

But if your nighttime fake scenarios aren’t troubling you, then good news – we’ve got the green light to keep the (pre) dream alive, people.