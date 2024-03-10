While we may think of public toilets as somewhere we race to in a cinch now and then, they’re actually essential for unhoused people, chronically unwell people, and families with young children.

A new study from Victorian Plumbing has found that the number of public toilets across the UK has dropped from 6,087 to just 3,990 in the last decade. Using this data, they have also been able to pinpoint the worst spots for parents and predict when public toilets may be gone for good.

Advertisement

The problems parents face when it comes to public toilets

One Mumsnet user explained she now has to bring a portable potty with her as her town has only one public toilet. The lack of public toilets has caused an accessibility issue amongst parents, especially those with babies and children being potty trained.

While the portable potty is a great solution, these come in at an average of around £30 which is not affordable to many families, especially during a cost of living crisis.

One parent, Emily Agarwal, told Victorian Plumbing: “It can be hard to find a public toilet, especially when I’m out with my daughter and we’re far from cafes and restaurants. We have been caught out on more than one occasion when I haven’t been able to find a public toilet. Having toilets that are more accessible to the public is crucial and something needs to change.”

Currently, it looks like this is a problem that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon with some cities expected to lose all public toilets within the next 5-10 years.

Advertisement

By looking at the rate of decline over the last 20 years, the study has discovered that parents in the Newcastle region are the worst affected when it comes to the rapid decline in public toilets, with a loss of 7.7% per year and an expected extinction of public loos of 2028.

Birmingham comes in as the second city to lose its access to public toilets, with them becoming fully extinct in the region by 2048, leaving parents with nowhere to go. Closely followed by Plymouth in 2053 and Manchester in 2062.

What can we do about this problem?

Brenna Ryan, bathroom expert and spokesperson for Victorian Plumbing explains the findings and why we need to act.

“The lack of public toilets significantly affects parents, pregnant people and children who are often in need of these facilities the most. The reduction of public toilets can have a huge impact on people’s lives and may make parents twice before leaving their homes.”

The bathroom experts have created a petition for the UK government to make public toilets a requirement in the UK.