I’m A Flight Attendant, Never Use This ONE Thing In Plane Toilets

At the best of times, planes don’t feel like the most hygienic, comfortable places. Sharing a tin can filled with people and their germs? Not an ideal experience. A necessary evil, you might say.

However, according to flight attendant Cher Dallas, there are a lot of things we need to keep in mind when it comes to flying.

Dallas, who worked as a flight attendant for five years, took to her TikTok account to share tips she always keeps in mind as a passenger on flights, having worked in the industry for so long.

Flight attendant’s top three things she would never do on a flight

In a video captioned, “don’t get mad at me ok”, Dallas said that to begin with, she would never let her child be an unaccompanied minor on a flight unless it was “absolutely necessary” saying, “obviously there’s measures in place to keep children safe” but went on to say that there have been instances of children being sent on the wrong flight which scare her and generally, when it comes to unaccompanied minors, “there’s just a lot which can go wrong”. Though the attendant does admit that she doesn’t have children herself.

Dallas then went on to say that she would “absolutely never, ever” take her shoes off on a plane. She said she sees people going to the bathroom in their bare feet and added that doing that is beyond her belief.

She also let us in on a grim fact — “the likelihood that somebody vomited on the plane carpet and it was just lightly vacuumed up, is pretty high.”

In another video full of handy hints, Dallas said that she’d never wear shorts on a plane because not only are planes quite cold, but if there is an emergency evacuation and you have to go down the slide, “your butt cheeks are going to be sizzled off.”

Finally, Dallas confessed that she never, ever uses toilet paper on planes. Saying, “hear me out, I do wipe” before saying “if you examine the toilet paper, I promise you’re gonna see water droplets on it or what you think are water droplets” adding that she doesn’t trust men to make it into the toilet on a normal day, “let alone flying at 36,000 feet with turbulence.”

Instead, she advises, use a Kleenex.