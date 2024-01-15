Flight Attendant Shares The 1 Seat She Always Avoids On Planes

Alexander Spatari via Getty Images

I feel like “I’ll sleep on the plane there” falls into the same category as “I’ll let it soak” ― they’re both little but destructive lies we tell ourselves when we’re too stressed or tired to think through the reality of a situation.

And like facing a clogged-up sink hours after you said you’d clean that grimy pot, taking an exhausted exit from a plane only to face a groggy 12 hours of activities in a new country can be completely overwhelming.

Advertisement

Luckily, it turns out there’s a trick that only the pros know to help ensure a great nap while you’re travelling ― recently, a former British Airways flight attendant, shared with The Express where to avoid sitting to get your best shot at sleep.



What’s that then?

“If you book the middle aisle front row on a long-haul flight, yes you might get some extra leg room, but you’re more than likely to be sat next to a baby,” she said.

“This is because this seat has a fold-down table for cots/bassinets for babies to sleep instead of on someone’s lap for the whole flight.”

So, if the infant you’re sat beside is particularly vocal or fussy, it might be hard to drown out their cries well enough to nod off.

Advertisement

The former flight attendant also told The Express that while a window seat is often comfiest for mid-flight naps (you need something to rest your head on that isn’t an irritated stranger’s shoulder, after all), there’s one job we should all do there if we want to catch some pre-holiday Zzzs.

“If you’re at a window seat and planning to get some sleep (particularly when flying through the night into daylight) close your blind after take-off,” she told the publication.

That’s because those who don’t remember to shut their blinds will have flight attendants “climbing” all over them to close it for them. After all, they need to be down during takeoff and landing ― and, of course, it’s better for blocking daylight.

It’s also a good idea to stay in the back of the plane, she added.



Anything else?

Yep! We’ve written before about how everything from a good neck pillow to meditation can help you fall asleep on a plane.

And Phil Dengler, co-founder of The Vacationer, previously told HuffPost that how you dress is key.

“The most common mistake people make on long-haul flights is not dressing properly,” he said. “Since you will be sitting in the same seat for six or more hours, it is essential to be as comfortable as possible.”

Advertisement

The middle aisle of the front row isn’t the only seat you should avoid on a flight, either ― “Sitting near the restroom may sound convenient, but it’s never fun to be in that row when a line forms outside the restroom,” said Paul Jacobs, general manager and vice president at Kayak North America, told HuffPost.