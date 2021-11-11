Family Affair: Nearly 90 MPs Still Employing Family Members With Taxpayer Money

Meanwhile, the SNP’s Ian Blackford employs his stepson as a part-time senior caseworker. Also according to the register, DUP MPs Jeffrey Donaldson and Ian Paisley employ their wives.

Former senior Lib Dem politician Tom Brake said he had employed relatives when he was an MP but it was “right and proper” that eventually no MP would be doing so.

Now as director of Unlock Democracy think tank, he said: “Eventually no MP will be employing a family member.

“That is right and proper and avoids any actual or perceived nepotism.

“For MPs who still employ one family member, total transparency over that family member’s role and salary is essential.

“This should guarantee that their salary matches their workload and level of responsibility, and is not being used to supplement the MP’s income at the taxpayer’s expense.”

The declarations are all made on the register of members’ financial interests which MPs are required to update within 28 days of any change.

The rules state: “Members are required to register within 28 days any change in those registrable interests. Such a change includes both the acquisition of a new interest and the ceasing of any registered interest, for example because an employment has ceased or because a holding has reduced in value or been sold.”