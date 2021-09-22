Family Guy is taking a shot at convincing Covid-19 vaccine skeptics they have nothing to fear.

The long-running animated sitcom released a short film on Tuesday that is intended to “educate, entertain and encourage the millions of unvaccinated citizens around the globe to feel confident getting vaccinated against Covid-19,” according to a network press release.

In the video, Peter Griffin (voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane) gets some unhelpful “advice” about the vaccine from his physician, Dr. Hartman (MacFarlane again).

“Think of the vaccine as a large ethnic bouncer,” the doctor suggests, “and Covid as the drunk, entitled white kid yelling ‘Do you know who my father is?’”

Erudite, occasionally homicidal baby Stewie Griffin (also MacFarlane) rolls his eyes and takes his canine companion, Brian Griffin (three guesses), into Peter’s body ― on sort of a voyage, maybe even a fantastic one, you might say ― for a visual demonstration of how vaccines boost the body’s immune system to fight the coronavirus.