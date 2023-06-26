The One Mistake You're Probably Making With Your Fan

invizbk via Getty Images

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably trying everything you can to stay cool in this heat.

I’ve tried everything from drinking what feels like a river’s worth of cold water, to attempting the wet towel trick – and yes, I do have a giant fan blasting in the background as I type.

But if you’re starting to feel like your fan isn’t reaching its highest cooling potential, you might just be missing a trick that could bring you to the breeze-induced bliss of your dreams.

Aside from placing a bowl of ice water in front of your fan to turn it into a makeshift aircon setup, it turns out there’s another hack you can use to make the most out of your fan.

Experts say that where you place your fan is really, really important.

Here’s where you should place your fan, and why:

Place fans near open windows to create a cross-breeze

Yes, we’ve been placing our fan near the end of our bed and hoping for some sweet relief too.

But you’re likely better off placing a fan near some open windows to create a stronger, more cooling cross-breeze.

The idea is that you place fans between two opposite air sources like windows or doors, and then use the blades to propel the breeze further.

As Beatrice Flores, a home care expert from Living Pristine, told Homes & Gardens, it might even be smarter to use two fans.

“This will direct the airflow from both fans across the room, cooling the air quickly,” she said. “Additionally, the fans will help to circulate the cool air throughout the room, ensuring that all areas are evenly cooled.”

If you’ve only got the one fan, though, fear not.

Simply “Place a box fan in the window or a pedestal fan within 5 feet of the window. When the air is cooler outside than it is inside, point the air so it blows into the house,” advise The Spruce.

“When the two temperature points reverse and it’s warmer indoors than outdoors, turn the fan around so the air is blowing toward the outside,” they add.

Any other tips?

Yep – loads.

Further fan hacks include:

Placing wet towels in front of your fans

Freeze a bottle, place it on a tray, cover it with a damp cloth, and pop it in front of your fan

Close off the parts of your home you aren’t using

Ensure your fan is the right size for your room