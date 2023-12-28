Fans Increasingly Concerned As Paramore Delete Website And All Social Media

Fans of pop-punk act Paramore haven’t had the most restful holiday period since the band erased all of their social media presence and taken down their website this week.

While this could mean any number of things as artists are more often using their online presence to hype up new releases by wiping their Instagram grids, some fans are concerned that this is the beginning of the end for the trio.

Can’t tell if this is an end-of-contract thing or a Paramore-being-weird-with-an-upcoming-announcement-thing — Hannah B (@haychbee_) December 26, 2023

Others have pointed out that Paramore are due to tour in the coming weeks and let’s not forget that they’re supporting Taylor Swift on her UK leg of the Eras Tour next summer.

are paramore aware that they're performing in *checks notes* 18 days? — shi (@afterlauqhter) December 26, 2023

paramore literally can't break up because they're on the eras tour next year — ry ✨ (@ryan__cw) December 26, 2023

Paramore’s last album release was This Is Why in February of this year and alongside it, the band released songs This Is Why and Running Out Of Time.

While their Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts are still live, they’ve been completely scrubbed and left with links to the Paramore website which returns a 404: Not Found message.

“All three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty”

Paramore recently did an interview with UpRoxx which concluded with: “Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close.

“They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty.”

In a move that concerned fans, lead singer Hayley Williams shared that excerpt in an Instagram story which really adds credence to the theory that the band are preparing to say goodbye after 20 years together.

I hope not, though.