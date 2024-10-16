Fans Of Happy Valley Will Love This New Netflix Spy Thriller With Hollywood Cast

We already can't wait. Netflix

With Slow Horses finished (for now...) and Happy Valley a distant memory, there are two things we’re suddenly quite deficient in: Sarah Lancashire and spies.

Well, good news everyone – Netflix has just so happened to announce a six-episode spy thriller featuring the Catherine Cawood actress. Useful, that.

Black Doves also boasts a Hollywood duo taking the main leads – Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game, Love Actually) and Ben Whishaw (This Is Going to Hurt, A Very English Scandal) as an unlikely spy/assassin team.

According to Netflix’s official companion site Tudum, the series focuses in on Helen Webb (Keira Knightley) a dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy for the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend to keep her safe.

Enter Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), a Champagne-drinking assassin who’s been out of work since a failed job. His task is to protect Helen as she investigates who killed Jason and why.

Together, they set off on a mission that will lead them to “uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy.”

Consider us SEATED.

And fortunately we don’t have long to wait until it starts streaming – it premieres on Thursday, December 5 on Netflix and according to the service, they’ve already commissioned a second season.

Ready for a taste of it? Netflix released this first look to give us a look at what we’re in for.

Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire as you've never seen them before.



Black Doves, a six-episode spy thriller, premieres December 5. pic.twitter.com/mwJVdpLXyJ — Netflix (@netflix) October 14, 2024