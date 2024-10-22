Fans React To Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Electric Strictly Come Dancing Return After 'Cult' Remark

Longtime Strictly Come Dancing fans will remember singer Sophie Ellis Bextor’s stint on the saturday night show.
Back in 2013, Sophie danced her way to the Strictly finals, coming in fourth with her dancing partner Brendan Cole but her appearance on the show came at a heavy price, with the expectations weighing heavily on her.
In her 2021 book Spinning Plates, the Murder On The Dancefloor singer said: “We were asked questions such as: ‘Is this the best thing you’ve ever done?’, ‘How incredible has your dance partner been?’, ‘What will you do to fill the hole after Strictly?’
“And I had the epiphany that, oh my God it’s like a cult! Trigger words and the constant repetition of how much it must mean to you.”
While she was massively grateful and proud of her time on the show, she spoke frankly about the difficulties it came with.
So, a return to the Strictly ballroom probably wasn’t quite what anybody would expect.
Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday evenings at 6.25pm.