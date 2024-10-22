Fans React To Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Electric Strictly Come Dancing Return After 'Cult' Remark

via Associated Press

Longtime Strictly Come Dancing fans will remember singer Sophie Ellis Bextor’s stint on the saturday night show.

Back in 2013, Sophie danced her way to the Strictly finals, coming in fourth with her dancing partner Brendan Cole but her appearance on the show came at a heavy price, with the expectations weighing heavily on her.

Advertisement

In her 2021 book Spinning Plates, the Murder On The Dancefloor singer said: “We were asked questions such as: ‘Is this the best thing you’ve ever done?’, ‘How incredible has your dance partner been?’, ‘What will you do to fill the hole after Strictly?’

“And I had the epiphany that, oh my God it’s like a cult! Trigger words and the constant repetition of how much it must mean to you.”

While she was massively grateful and proud of her time on the show, she spoke frankly about the difficulties it came with.

So, a return to the Strictly ballroom probably wasn’t quite what anybody would expect.

Advertisement

However, fans were thrilled to see her back on the sparkly stage.

Sophie Ellis Bextor still looks & sounds fabulous 🔥 #StrictlyComeDancing — Aquarian Pop Quiz Queen (Donna) (@labelladonna75) October 20, 2024

sophie ellis-bextor and brendan cole in the building on the same night… what a throwback #Strictly — poppy (@notthatpoppy) October 20, 2024

Sophie Ellis Bextor MUST have drunk from the fountain of eternal youth. She never ages 👑 #strictly pic.twitter.com/kixvaKEvaw — Pamela Joanne Doyle 🇺🇦 (@PamelaJoanne94) October 20, 2024

Advertisement

My entire family know to shush when Sophie Ellis Bextor’s on because they've long accepted I love her more than them. #Strictly — Sid (@HertsSid) October 20, 2024

It makes me so happy to see Sophie Ellis-Bextor out there performing new material on primetime BBC1 in 2024.



The Sophnaissance era is about to SLAP#Strictly#StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/K3idsovyLZ — Mark (@mrkphllps1) October 20, 2024