Fashion Weeks In February 2018 Broke The Record For Race And Gender Diversity But Little Else

Fashion week across London, New York, Paris and Milan is the perfect time to see how inclusive the fashion industry is. The numbers really can’t be denied. What’s really stood out this season is that racial and trans/non-binary visibility has increased but, frustratingly, every other aspect of diversity has slowed down.

The Fashion Spot has released it’s bi-annual diversity report, which found that more women of colour walked the runway at the 242 shows which ran during February 2018. Out of 7,608 models, 32.5% of castings were models of colour, a 2.3% rise from last September’s shows.