    18/06/2018 10:45 BST

    Father And Son Die 'Magnet Fishing' In Huddersfield Canal

    Their bodies were recovered by police.

    onfilm via Getty Images
    The bodies of the men were recovered from the River Calder (file picture) 

    A father and son have died during a magnet fishing trip in Huddersfield.

    Their bodies were recovered by West Yorkshire Police on Saturday evening in the River Calder.

    The men have been named by the Huddersfield Examiner as Martin Andrews, 43, and his teenage son Jack, 19.

    The pair are believed to have been using magnets to trawl the canal bed in a search for valuable objects.

    Police were alerted after a local dog walker spotted their belongings by the water.  Their deaths are not considered to be suspicious. 

