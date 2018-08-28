Father Due In Court Over 'Acid Attack' On Three-Year-Old Son

PA Wire/PA Images The Home Bargains store on the Shrub Hill Retail Park in Tallow Hill, Worcester, where a three-year-old boy in a pushchair allegedly had a corrosive substance thrown over him

A father is due in court today accused of an alleged acid attack on his three-year-old son.

The boy suffered serious burns to his face and arm when a substance was sprayed or thrown towards him at a Home Bargains store on the Shrub Hill Retail Park in Tallow Hill, Worcester, on 21 July.

His 39-year-old father – who cannot be named for legal reasons – is set to appear at Worcester Crown Court, along with five other men, charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The co-accused are Adam Cech, 27, of Farnham Road, Birmingham; Jan Dudi, 25, from Cranbrook Road Birmingham; Norbert Pulko, 22, and Saied Hussini, 41, from Wrottesley Road London; and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Newhampton Road, Wolverhampton.

The case is listed for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The boy was in a pushchair when he was allegedly targeted while out with his mother and other children.

He was treated in hospital and discharged the following day.