Father Of Boys Killed In Hit-And-Run Found Dead In Corfu Hotel Room

A father whose two sons died in a hit-and-run in Coventry has been found dead in a hotel room in Corfu.
The body of Reece Platt-May was found in the early hours of Thursday, West Midlands Police said.
A spokesman said the death, just three months after the loss of his sons, was not being treated as suspicious and that the matter would be passed to the coroner.
He added: “Our condolences go to the family who have asked for the media to respect their privacy at this difficult time.”
Platt-May’s sons were mowed down by serial criminal Robert Brown on February 22. They were with their mother in MacDonald Road, Coventry, at about 2pm when drugged-up Brown’s Ford Focus ploughed into them at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone.
The boys were rushed to hospital but Casper could not be revived and Corey died after being rushed into surgery. Their mother was unhurt.
In a statement read to Warwick Crown Court as Brown was jailed for nine years on April 27, Platt-May said on behalf of the boys’ mother, Louise: “My heart is broken – my heart is broken and time will never heal this.
“I love my boys with all my heart, and they will never be forgotten.”
The court had heard earlier that Brown had been released from prison just six days before the incident.
His passenger Gwendoline Harrison, 42, had previously admitted a charge of assault intending to resist arrest after she hit a member of the public as the pair tried to flee the scene.
She was jailed for six months for the attack, which happened near the scene of the collision.