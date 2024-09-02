Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies After Collapsing Onstage

Fatman Scoop on stage in September 2022 Terry Scott/SPP/Shutterstock

Chart-topping rapper Fatman Scoop has died after collapsing onstage during a show in Hamden, Connecticut, on Friday.

The musician, whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, was 53.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend and client,” the rapper’s booking agency said in an emailed statement to HuffPost.

“Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe. His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music.”

Fatman Scoop arriving at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards via Associated Press

The New York City-born entertainer was perhaps best known for the 1999 single Be Faithful (which reached number one in the UK), along with his feature spot on Missy Elliott’s 2005 song Lose Control.

He got his stage name from his uncle, who gave him the moniker because of his love for ice cream.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett previously confirmed on social media that the rapper “had a medical emergency” at Friday’s show and was being taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Footage from the concert showed Scoop walking around shirtless and telling fans to “make some noise” before apparently falling to the stage. Additional video seemed to show chest compressions being performed on Scoop from behind a DJ booth as the crowd looked on.

On Saturday morning, social media accounts for Scoop shared a message from his family.

“Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life,” the statement said, adding that Scoop “was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend”.