Fearne Cotton Quits ‘Celebrity Juice’ After 10 Years

Fearne Cotton has announced that she’s stepping down from ‘Celebrity Juice’, after 10 years of serving as a regular panelist. Together with her best pal Holly Willoughby, Fearne has appeared as a team captain in almost every single series of the ITV2 show, taking a break in 2013 for maternity leave.

Ki Price via Getty Images Fearne Cotton

But now, she’s decided to call time for good. Confirming the news, the former Radio 1 DJ told the Sun: “After ten years of complete fun, I have decided to leave ‘Celebrity Juice’. “It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series.” Holly then posted a message on Instagram, writing: “Thank you for 10 years of laughter... love you @fearnecotton ... we are going to MISS you on @celebjuiceofficial SOOO much.”

‘Celebrity Juice’ host Host Keith Lemon added: “End of an era! Gonna miss @fearnecotton. Fanks for the fun times. Love you deeply! Good luck with your next chapter! “I hope one day we’ll play again. But the show must go on.”