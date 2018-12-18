Fearne Cotton Quits ‘Celebrity Juice’ After 10 Years

Fearne Cotton has announced that she’s stepping down from ‘Celebrity Juice’, after 10 years of serving as a regular panelist.
Together with her best pal Holly Willoughby, Fearne has appeared as a team captain in almost every single series of the ITV2 show, taking a break in 2013 for maternity leave.
But now, she’s decided to call time for good.
Confirming the news, the former Radio 1 DJ told the Sun: “After ten years of complete fun, I have decided to leave ‘Celebrity Juice’.
“It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series.”
Holly then posted a message on Instagram, writing: “Thank you for 10 years of laughter... love you @fearnecotton ... we are going to MISS you on @celebjuiceofficial SOOO much.”
‘Celebrity Juice’ host Host Keith Lemon added: “End of an era! Gonna miss @fearnecotton. Fanks for the fun times. Love you deeply! Good luck with your next chapter!
“I hope one day we’ll play again. But the show must go on.”
He added that the show will be back, with a new captain replacing Fearne, in March next year.
The 37-year-old’s career has come a long way since her children’s TV presenting days and she now focuses on her Radio 2 show, wellbeing podcast and books.
Fearne is also a patron for charities including CoppaFeel and The Prince’s Trust.