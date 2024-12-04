Fearne Cotton Shares That She Is Undergoing Surgery To Remove 2 Tumours From Her Jaw

Fearne Cotton via Associated Press

TV and radio personality Fearne Cotton has disclosed that she is undergoing surgery to remove two tumours from her jaw.

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, Fearne shared that although she was “very grateful” that the tumours are both benign, “they do need to come out because they’re on a nerve”.

Advertisement

“I’m going to have that surgery and then I’m going to be resting to get better before Christmas,” she explained. “I’m not very good at resting, so I’m wondering how that’s going to go.

“But I’m feeling OK about it, I’m going into the operation feeling good and well.”

Fearne revealed that her friend Davina McCall – who herself recently had surgery to remove a benign tumour on her brain – has been a “beacon of light and positivity” to her in recent times.

“It’s obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine,” Fearne wrote in her video’s caption. “I’m not only lucky she’s a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff.”

Davina replied in the comments: “Sending you so much healing and love – can’t wait to give you a huge gentle cuddle.”

Advertisement

Fearne explained: “I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing. It turns out it’s a benign tumour and [there’s] another small one above it on the saliva gland.