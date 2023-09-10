Feel Anxious Without Your Phone? You May Have This Condition

If you feel glued to your phone, you’re not alone. Most of us are, it seems. In fact, in a recent survey, over a fifth (22%) of respondents aged between 18 and 29 admitted that they check their phones every couple of minutes. Gulp.

With this in mind, it may be unsurprising to you that some people experience such an intense anxiety when they don’t have access to their phones that it becomes a phobia. Nomophobia, to be exact.

According to recent research, “Nomophobes are those who exhibit an addiction to their mobile phone” and the symptoms of this are similar to those of an anxiety disorder or addiction including:

Anxiety

Agitation

Sweating

Disorientation

Changes in breathing

Increased heart rate

Speaking to CNBC, licensed clinical psychologist Blair Steel said the following factors can make you more susceptible to Nomophobia:

Pre-existing anxiety

Low self-esteem

Struggles with emotional regulation

Insecure attachment styles

A lack of personal relationships

How to tackle Nomophobia

According to Healthline, while this isn’t an officially recognised mental disorder, there are still things you can do to help yourself detach a little from your phone, especially if your reason for attachment are underlying emotional issues. The treatment options available could include:

