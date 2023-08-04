Feeling Dizzy After A Work Out? Here's The Change You Need To Make

MTStock Studio via Getty Images

It’s 6:00 am and you’ve managed to get up for your morning gym session. Your bag is packed, your gear is on and you’re ready to spend the next hour getting your heart racing.

But, after the first part of your workout, you start to notice yourself getting dizzy.

Feeling dizzy after a workout isn’t fun but it’s a common experience for gym-goers. There are a few reasons why someone might feel dizzy after a few minutes on the treadmill, according to personal trainer Rachael Sacerdo.

Why do I feel dizzy after a workout?

If you’re experiencing dizziness after a workout you could be dehydrated.

“The loss of fluids through sweating can lead to reduced blood volume and give you a decrease in blood pressure which can cause dizziness,” Sacerdo says.

Blood redistribution could be another factor. ”During exercise, blood flow shifts to working muscles, which means that less blood reaches the brain temporarily,” she adds.

If you suffer from low blood sugar, intense workouts can deplete glucose levels, causing dizziness. Sacerdo adds that “Rapid movements and frequent changes in different positions can affect the inner ear’s balance sensors leading to dizziness.”

How can we reduce the feeling of dizziness after a workout?

Sacerdo suggests staying hydrated. “Always drink water before, during, and after exercise,” she adds. However, you should adjust your water intake to your personal needs.

“When considering how much to drink base it on factors like intensity and duration,” she adds.

Sacredo continues: “But, as a rule of thumb you should be aiming for 3L a day minimum if you work out regularly. Don’t gulp the water down though, as that can make you feel sick. Instead, take small sips.”

Cooling down properly after a workout can help you reduce your dizziness as it helps you reduce exercise intensity which allows your blood flow to normalise and go back to how it was before.



Don’t forget to practice controlled breathing as you work out too.

“Practice deep and controlled breathing to help maintain oxygen supply to the brain. It also helps focus on the exercise whilst working out which can prevent injury,” Sacerdo says.

Avoid rapid movements and don’t rush to stand up. “And, remember to take it slow after strenuous exercises,” she explains.

Additionally, balanced nutrition is key which is why Sacerdo suggests eating a good well balanced meal before exercising, and having a snack afterward can help to stabilise blood sugar levels.



What should you eat to reduce the feeling of dizziness?

Eating a healthy snack before you go to the gym can help alleviate the feeling of dizziness. “A banana is always a good choice as it contains a little bit of sugar, antioxidants, and potassium that can help prevent muscle cramps, and its easy-to-digest carbs won’t make you feel too heavy,” Sacerdo explains.