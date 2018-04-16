Ferne McCann Receives Apology After ITV News Uses Photo Of Her Child In Story About Cot Death

Ferne McCann has received an apology from ITV, after the channel’s news show used a photo of her baby girl to illustrate a photo about cot death.
Last month, a picture that former ‘TOWIE’ star Ferne had posted of her newborn daughter, Sunday, on Instagram was used during a lunchtime airing of ITV News.
A representative for ITV has now publicly apologised to Ferne, stating (via Digital Spy): “ITV News took swift action as soon as we were notified by Ferne’s team of the error. We’re sorry if any upset was caused to Ferne and her family.”
After being notified about the error by Ferne’s team, ITV immediately took steps to ensure the photo - which was cropped so that Sunday’s face was not shown - was removed from further news items and not re-used.
HuffPost UK has reached out to representatives for Ferne McCann for further comment on the matter.
Reality star and TV personality Ferne gave birth to Sunday, her first child, in November last year.
Her pregnancy received a lot of media attention, as she announced she was expecting just days after her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Arthur Collins, was arrested following an acid attack at a nightclub in London.
Two weeks after Ferne gave birth, Arthur was found guilty of five counts of grievous bodily harm and and nine of actual bodily harm, receiving a sentence of 20 years in prison, and five more years on licence.