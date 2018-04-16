Ferne McCann Receives Apology After ITV News Uses Photo Of Her Child In Story About Cot Death

Ferne McCann has received an apology from ITV, after the channel’s news show used a photo of her baby girl to illustrate a photo about cot death.

Last month, a picture that former ‘TOWIE’ star Ferne had posted of her newborn daughter, Sunday, on Instagram was used during a lunchtime airing of ITV News.

A representative for ITV has now publicly apologised to Ferne, stating (via Digital Spy): “ITV News took swift action as soon as we were notified by Ferne’s team of the error. We’re sorry if any upset was caused to Ferne and her family.”