'FFS Nadine!' – Tories In Open Warfare As Leadership Race Turns Nasty

Nadine Dorries [L] and Angela Richardson's Tweet Getty and Twitter

Tory MPs were accused of fighting like “rats in a sack” today as the party’s leadership race descended into open warfare.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries publicly attacked leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak on Twitter for his expensive wardrobe.⁩

Advertisement

“Liz Truss will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire’s Accessories,” she wrote.

“Meanwhile…Rishi visits Teeside in Prada shoes worth £450 and sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote.”

It forced her Tory colleague Angela Richardson MP to respond: “FFS Nadine! Muted.”

Richardson resigned from her role as an aide to levelling up secretary Michael Gove in January citing her “deep disappointment” over partygate.

Dorries’ comments also prompted veterans minister Johnny Mercer, who attends cabinet, to describe the contest as “embarrassing”.

Advertisement

The senior Tory went on to say his party were on course to lose the next general election.

“Back in Whitehall today - perhaps only a few weeks to make a difference,” he wrote.

“Probably worth remembering that on current trajectory we are out of power in two years time.

“The puerile nature of this leadership contest is embarrassing. Time to raise the standards.”

Labour’s shadow justice secretary Steve Reed commented: “Like rats in a sack.”

It comes amid reports that cabinet ministers are openly speculating about whether the party needs a period in opposition to regroup after becoming marred by scandal.

Tory staffers have told HuffPost UK they are “fed up to the hilt” with the bitter infighting.

The race between Truss and Sunak to become the next prime minister has been particularly vicious.

Both candidates and their supporters have made direct attacks on their rivals’ records.