Detectives have named a Deliveroo and Uber Eats delivery rider who was stabbed to death on Friday as they launched a manhunt for a van driver believed to have been involved.

Takieddine Boudhane, 30, had been riding a motorcycle when he was fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park, north London, on Friday evening.

Scotland Yard said Boudhane was involved in an altercation with the driver of a white van at the junction of Lennox Road and Charteris Road.

The vehicle, a white VW Caddy panel type van, was found in Islington on Sunday and taken to a police compound, where a forensic examination will take place.

Detective chief inspector Neil John appealed for anyone who witnessed the altercation to come forward, including those with mobile phone footage.

“The driver and person believed responsible for this tragic matter is now the subject of a police manhunt,” he said.

“At this time I am unable to release any further information concerning the identity of the driver as this may hinder the ongoing police investigation.

“The incident itself appears to have been spontaneous and not connected to, or as a result of, anything other than a traffic altercation.”