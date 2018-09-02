Firefighters Tackle Blaze At Famous Littlewoods Building In Liverpool

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze at the famous Littlewoods Building in Liverpool.

Nine fire crews are at the scene of the Art-Deco building, with an area measuring 200m by 100m on fire from the first floor of the building upwards, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said.

The fire service was first alerted at 7.52pm and were on scene within four minutes, but found the roof of the five-storey building well alight.