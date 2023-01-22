First Celebrity Contestant Eliminated From Dancing On Ice After Skate-Off

John Fashanu has become the first celebrity to be voted off this year’s series of Dancing On Ice.

Following the public vote on Sunday, the former footballer found himself in the dreaded skate-off against Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who performed last weekend with the first batch of celebrities.

John and his professional partner Alexandra Schauman performed once again, this time to Norman Greenbaum’s Spirit In The Sky, Ekin-Su and her partner Brendyn Hatfield skated to No Tears Left To Cry by Ariana Grande.

After the couples went head to head, the judges voted unanimously to save the reality star.

The sportsman, who was part of the Wimbledon team that won the FA Cup final against Liverpool in 1988, described his time on the ITV skating show as “wonderful”.

“Whatever happens it has been wonderful. FA Cup final again,” he told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

He also confirmed he will carry on skating and said he might even start teaching others.

Earlier in the episode, with his first routine, he paid tribute to his sporting background as he performed to Eat My Goal by Collapsed Lung.

John and Alexandra dressed in football jerseys as they glided across the ice and were accompanied by people dressed as footballs who danced around them.

They received a score of 19 for their efforts, with judge and former Olympic skater Christopher Dean describing him as the most improved skater since boot camp.

He added there was “a lot of smoke and mirrors” and “not a lot of skating” but that overall Fashanu remained steady on his feet which he commended him for.

Elsewhere, RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne also said they were “honoured” to make history as they became the first drag queen to compete on the ITV1 skating competition.

For their opening routine, The Vivienne and their dance partner Colin Grafton, delivered an energetic performance to Strong Enough by Cher.

Dressed in a black curly wig and sparkly black outfit in homage to the US singer, the drag queen performed twists and a dramatic lift to score 28.5 points.

Judge Jayne Torvill felt their skating was “so solid and smooth” and that she loved how much the drag queen appeared to enjoy the routine.

Christopher added: “A star was born on the ice tonight,” adding: “We’ve had a few divas, but you’re our best skating by far.”

However, it was former Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson who topped the leaderboard during the episode with a score of 32.

Dressed in a pale blue sparkly dress, the actor glided her way through the routine to Say You Love Me by Jessie Ware alongside her partner Mark Hanretty

Jayne said: “I mean it was absolutely seamless and it had everything, it had beautiful lifts, beautiful skating, matching lines – wonderful.”

Torvill and Dean also showed off their skating prowess with a fast tango-style routine to Canadian singer Michael Buble’s Higher.

Best known for winning a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics, they previously said they have been skating five times a week from September to perform for the first time in front of a full live audience since the pandemic.

Last week six celebrities performed in the first episode, with former Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson receiving the highest score of the night from the judges of 29.5.