First Dates Bartender Merlin Griffiths Shares Bowel Cancer Diagnosis

Merlin, who appears as a bartender on the hit Channel 4 dating show, has been told he has a 4.5cm Stage 3 tumour.

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths has shared the news he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer .

In an interview with The Mirror, Merlin told of how he started getting pain in June, but believed scar tissue in his stomach from a car accident some 26 years earlier was causing it.

The 46-year-old has been told he he has a 75% chance of living beyond five years and now faces a year of treatment.

“I thought, as most people must when they get a diagnosis, ‘Oh fuck, I’ve got cancer’,” he told the newspaper.

“I also wanted to know, what are my chances of surviving? It’s terrifying – of course I want to live.

“I’ve shed a tear in private. But you can choose ‘to do’ or ‘not to do’. I chose to lead my life as normal, to stick to the facts about it, and to keep putting one step in front of the other.”

He added: “I won’t let it get the better of me.”