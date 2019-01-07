LIFESTYLE
07/01/2019 10:10 GMT

The First Five-Day Working Week Is Here And People Can't Handle It

RIP, lie-ins.

The first full working week of the year is like an endurance test, but we’re too disorientated to get off the starting blocks at full speed. 

Instead, we’re limping into Monday regretting not buying a lottery ticket this weekend, wondering what’s the point of life is without mince pies, lie-ins and mulled wine on tap.

If the first Monday at work has also left you in existential crisis, you’re not alone. 

Most people are experiencing pure dread

 

Others are full of self-doubt

 

 Some are in a state of denial


And others have prepared for the worst

 

But when the going gets tough today, just remember there is one (small) silver lining

