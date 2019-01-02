5 Energy-Boosting Tips To Help You Survive Your First Day Back At Work

To help you get through it, we’ve put together a handy guide on how to boost your energy today. Good luck, fellow employees.

In an ideal world, we’d start 2019 as we mean to go on: bringing our A-game (and endless enthusiasm) to work. In reality, the first shift back after the Christmas break feels like hell on Earth.

1. Fill Your Body With Goodness

What you eat can have a big impact on your energy levels, according to registered nutrition consultant Charlotte Stirling-Reed. “Food gives you energy, so ultimately making sure you’re not skipping meals and that you’re giving yourself plenty of filling and wholesome foods at each meal can help,” she previously told HuffPost UK.

“Foods such as porridge, whole grains, nuts and seeds can help to top up energy levels. Don’t forget to include plenty of fruits and veggies for extra hydration and a boost of vitamins and minerals too.”

2. Keep Moving During The Day

When you’re tired it’s tempting to hunker down in one spot – but regularly moving during your working day will help you feel more energised. In 2012, research from sports scientist Jack Groppel found when employees completed small but frequent bursts of movement throughout the day – such as walking around the office or stretching – they felt less sluggish.

In fact, 37% of employees reported high levels of energy in the middle of the day after taking part in a trial movement programme – an 11% increase compared to when they were static.

3. Stay Hydrated

Dehydration can lead to fatigue and lack of concentration. Although downing tea and coffee may feel like a quick-fire way to beat this, according to the NHS, caffeinated drinks can make the body produce urine more quickly and are therefore not the best way to keep the body hydrated.

Similarly sports drinks or energy drinks may provide you with a short-lived energy boost, but are often high in sugar, meaning they’re also high in calories and contribute to tooth decay. Your best bet, therefore, is to drink water. It may seem unexciting, but at least it’s cheap.

4. Take A Lunch Break

More than half of people in the UK (56%) do not take the full lunch break they’re entitled to, and it could be making everyone feel more drained.

In 2011, research from the University of Illinois found taking a break during the working day can help increase your productivity for the afternoon. So if you’re struggling to maintain focus, ditch lunch al desko and get outside for some fresh air, go to a gym class or find some headspace with a meditation app.

5. Remember It’s A Short Week

If all else fails, take a minute to remember all the fun things you did over Christmas that made feeling this crap totally worth it. Also, it’s only two more sleeps until Friday.