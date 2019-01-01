January can be a tough time for a lot of people – you’ve got the post-Christmas comedown to contend with, the time has come to head back to work, and it seems like payday will never arrive. Not to mention the fact it’s cold and dark. But there are people out there for whom January marks the start of something new after a difficult December. People who welcome the New Year with hope, positivity and motivation. James Edgington is one of them. “I love January,” says the festival director for Bolton Pride and co-founder of the Jennifer Charity. “I’ve always struggled with Christmas because I never had mum around [she passed away when he was a baby]. January for me is the start of something new. I like that I can look forward to spring coming, which for me means better weather and brighter, longer days.”

Flashpop via Getty Images

Edgington says January is a good time to commit to trying something new, and that plays a key part in keeping him motivated and happy. It’s also the perfect time to visit people for a catch-up over lunch or a coffee, he says, adding that you can seize the opportunity to make plans with them for the year ahead. There’s a huge focus on New Year’s resolutions come January and while it doesn’t work for everyone, a lot of Jan fans do like to set themselves goals. Puja McClymont, 38, is a life and business coach for whom setting goals is essential: “I plan my top three goals for the year. As a coach, I go deep into the reasons for the goal and then map out how I’m going to achieve them. It helps set the tone for all my activities and self-care.” But it’s not all goal-setting and business for McClymont, who loves to travel. “At Christmas we tend to stay at home and spend it with close family but when January hits, the month is fair game and we like to travel, usually far away. “Last year we went to the Maldives and set the intention to take more frequent breaks in the year. Travel is brilliant for perspective, re-focussing and appreciating everything we have in our lives which we can often take for granted. We find it sets us up for a good year.”