How To Avoid 'Jet Lag' When The Clocks Go Forward This Sunday

Although the recent UK snow would suggest otherwise, it’s now officially spring, meaning it’s time for the clocks to change. This year the clocks go forward on Sunday 25 March, meaning you’ll effectively lose an hour of sleep.

Each year, this switch to British Summer Time (BST) causes a range of surprising events across the country, including an increase in incidents of heart attack, stroke and car crashes. But according to Maryanne Taylor, founder of The Sleep Works, most adults will notice the change by feeling like they’ve experienced jet lag.

“Even just one hour can derail our internal body clock. It can make us feel more tired or groggy during the day,” she tells HuffPost UK. “Our concentration and productivity levels may be decreased as we feel more sleepy.”

While losing an hour of sleep is an inconvenience for most of us, the effects of BST can be much more acute for people who who suffer with sleep issues, such as insomnia, Taylor says. Knowing the clocks are changing can increase sleep anxiety, causing some to lose more than an hour of shut-eye and fuelling sleep deprivation further.

To limit the impact of the clocks changing on your body and mind, Taylor recommends making some lifestyle changes in the days running up to switch, to ease yourself into summer living.