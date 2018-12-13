Pub landlords can expect a drop in profits come 2019 because a whopping 4.2 million people in the UK are planning to do Dry January next year.

The YouGov poll of more than 2,000 people found one in 10 of us plan to quit booze for the month to feel healthier, save money, or improve our relationship with alcohol.

Some may question the long-term benefits of ditching drink for just 31 days, but research conducted by the University of Sussex found completing the challenge helped people reduce their alcohol intake year-round – those who took part were still drinking less in August than they would otherwise.

Tempted to give it a try? Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind the challenge, gave HuffPost UK some top tips to get you through the month.

