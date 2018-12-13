Pub landlords can expect a drop in profits come 2019 because a whopping 4.2 million people in the UK are planning to do Dry January next year.
The YouGov poll of more than 2,000 people found one in 10 of us plan to quit booze for the month to feel healthier, save money, or improve our relationship with alcohol.
Some may question the long-term benefits of ditching drink for just 31 days, but research conducted by the University of Sussex found completing the challenge helped people reduce their alcohol intake year-round – those who took part were still drinking less in August than they would otherwise.
Tempted to give it a try? Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind the challenge, gave HuffPost UK some top tips to get you through the month.
[Read More: 8 people on what they learned from quitting alcohol for a month]
1. Throw It Away
Remove all the booze from your home – throw it away or, if you can’t stand the idea of half a bottle of spiced rum going to waste, put it somewhere hard to get to like your attic (or somewhere else with a lot of spiders).
2. Have A Game Plan For Pub Invites
You’ll probably be invited to the pub at some point in January, so be prepared. Whether it’s sticking to alcohol-free alternatives (that still look like the real deal) or practising saying ‘no’, have a game plan before you arrive.
3. Treat Yourself
Quitting booze will save you money – and you should use that money to treat yourself. If you feel a craving coming on, remind yourself that with every drink you don’t buy, you’re one step closer to buying that outfit you want, or boosting your dream holiday fund.
4. Assemble Your Support Group
You can try Dry January alone, but it’s a lot easier with the support of your pals. Why not suggest a few of you do it together to keep each other motivated? If you can’t manage to persuade them, find sober buddies online through the Dry January Facebook community.
5. Fill The Gaps With Fun Stuff
Without hangovers slowing you down, you’ll have more time to spend on things you enjoy. Learn something new – like salsa dancing or a foreign language – or use your new-found energy to try a fitness challenge, such as your local Parkrun. If that doesn’t appeal, catching up with friends and family and organising fun day trips (without the stinking headache) will feel like a treat.
For more tips on going alcohol-free, check out the Dry January website.