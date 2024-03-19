First-Look Images Of Timothée Chalamet On Set Of Upcoming Bob Dylan Biopic Released

The Dune star will play Bob Dylan in the new biopic. Getty Images

The first images of Timothée Chalamet on the set of the new Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, have been released.

The Wonka actor has traded his top hat and velvet jacket for blue jeans and a guitar case, after being snapped in costume on the streets of New York City on Sunday.

The James Mangold-directed (Ford v Ferrari, Walk The Line) film will centre around the iconic artist’s 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival when the star controversially plugged in his electric guitar, much to the dismay of folk fans.

The new pictures show Timothée donning the attire of a young Bob in a worn khaki green jacket, burnt orange scarf and a black newsboy cap while wearing a yellow backpack. Another photo shows the actor carrying his guitar case while walking behind a retro car that’s loaded up with suitcases on the roof.

The film also stars Elle Fanning as love interest Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Nick Offermann as Alan Lomax and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

Benedict Cumberbatch reportedly had to drop out from the role of Pete Seeger due to scheduling conflicts, which will be filled by Edward Norton instead.

Filming on the project was scheduled to begin production in August 2023, but the Hollywood strikes pushed the timeline back.

The Call Me By Your Name actor will also be singing in the film, which was originally titled Going Electric before swapping it for the lyric from the artist’s classic song Like A Rolling Stone.

The actor’s vocal coach Eric Vetro told People: “It’s kind of astonishing because going from the Wonka character to Bob Dylan, it’s a completely different character, completely different voice, everything – and he does it.”