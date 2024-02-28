Timothée Chalamet Names 1 Thing That Would Make Him Rethink Leonardo DiCaprio’s Acting Advice

Chalamet attends the "Dune: Part Two" New York Premiere on Feb. 25. John Nacion via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet received two pieces of advice from legendary actor Leonardo DiCaprio ― but he might be rethinking one of them.

The Dune star recently referenced Leo’s counsel when he was asked by The New York Times if he’d had opportunities to star in superhero movies.

Advertisement

“Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good,” Timothée said in the interview published last week, adding he still “follows” the Titanic star’s advice to this day.

“But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, The Dark Knight,” Timothée continued. “If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it.”

Leonardo DiCaprio Monica Schipper via Getty Images

The Call Me By Your Name actor previously spoke about how the Christopher Nolan film changed his life during an acceptance speech at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards back in 2018.

Advertisement

“When I was 12 years old, after attending one of my sister Pauline’s [ballet] performances, I petitioned my mum and grandma to see Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight with me,” Timothée said, according to IndieWire, as he even recalled the exact location and time of the showing.

“I left that theatre a changed man, and I’m serious about that,” he explained. “Heath Ledger’s performance in that film was visceral and viral to me, and I now had the acting bug.”