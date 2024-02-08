Zendaya Teases Timothée Chalamet Over Their Awkward First Meeting

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at CinemaCon last year VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

While Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya first shared the screen in Dune, it turns out their paths first crossed long before that.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show earlier the week, Timothée recalled that he and Zendaya had an encounter at an airport before they became co-stars.

And let’s just say things got off to a “weird” start.

“We were on the same flight, and I fell in the airport and that was technically our first meeting,” Zendaya explained, prompting her fellow Dune stars to burst out laughing.

“I don’t wanna talk about it,” the Emmy winner joked, while Florence Pugh questioned: “You fell? And did he help you?”

And while Timothée urged his castmates to “ignore” the elephant in the room, Zendaya still had some questions about the incident that she’d never posed until that moment.

Namely, “did you actually see me fall?”.

Zendaya and Timothée in the first Dune film Warner Bros

“I didn’t know her!” Timothée then insisted, when pressed further on why he didn’t help his future co-star. “I didn’t know what to do!”

Fortunately, for the Oscar nominee, Zendaya then brought the conversation to an end, maintaining that Timothée has been “forgiven” for not rushing to her aid.

The Dune sequel is slated to hit cinemas next month after having its previous release date pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes last year.

Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve has said he intends to make one more film about the sci-fi saga, which is based on the books by Frank Herbert.

