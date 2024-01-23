Zendaya’s Dramatic New Hairstyle Stole The Show At Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya in Paris on Monday Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

With her return to the big screen now imminent, Zendaya is ready to reclaim her role as the queen of jaw-dropping red carpet style.

The Euphoria actor kicked off Paris Fashion Week on Monday by attending the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show at Place Vendôme.

She used the occasion to unveil a striking new hairstyle: long, dark brown locks featuring choppy bangs.

Zendaya debuted choppy bangs while attending Paris Fashion Week on Monday. Claudio Lavenia via Getty Images

It wasn’t just Zendaya’s hair that had fans and fashion outlets buzzing.

Her all-black outfit looked like a throwback to the era of Audrey Hepburn, featuring a high-neck, fitted top paired with a floor-length skirt that had a train attached to it.

The "Euphoria" actor's all-black outfit was a throwback to the era of Audrey Hepburn. Claudio Lavenia via Getty Images

Also in attendance at the event were Jennifer Lopez and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, as well as Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer.

The Emmy-winning actor has turned the City of Light into her veritable runway on more than one occasion.

Last fall, she attended Paris Fashion Week in a plunging white gown embellished with a two-way gold zipper.

Last fall, Zendaya wore this standout fashion piece at Paris Fashion Week. Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

This year is already shaping up to be a big one for Zendaya. In March, she’ll be seen alongside Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh in Dune: Part Two and the following month, her film with Luca Guadagnino, the tennis sports romance Challengers, will be released.

In October 2022, Luca shared how Zendaya trained for months to prepare for the athletic role in an interview with Variety.