'Why Would You Put Me In This?': Zendaya Breaks Down Some Of Her 'Worst' Looks

Zendaya jokingly declared that she’s been angry at iconic stylist Law Roach “to this day” over one outfit as she looked back at her “worst fashion looks” in an Elle profile published on Wednesday.

The Dune star pointed to several looks over the years including the large hat she wore alongside an Emporio Armani jumpsuit at a Teen Vogue event in 2014.

“People were like, ‘Oh no, Zendaya’s gonna start looking like this now,’” she said, telling the magazine she and the stylist still like the look.

She also pointed to her silver blazer outfit at the premiere of Justin Bieber’s concert film Never Say Never — one she classified as “edgy” when she was a teenager but “now admits is cute”, the magazine reported.

Earlier in the profile, the singer and actor referred to a 2012 look in which she rocked a light blue blazer over a cardigan with red-and-white stripes when she was promoting her Disney Channel series Shake It Up in Munich.

“I’m angry at him to this day,” Zendaya quipped about Roach.

“Like, why would you put me in this? Bitch, you could’ve done better!” she added.

She told the magazine she didn’t have a budget for clothing at the time and it was one of her first times working with Roach.

Elsewhere in the profile, Zendaya cleared up the controversy surrounding a viral video of her and Roach that featured an awkward seating moment at a Louis Vuitton fashion show this year.

Roach, who is seen in the clip approaching Zendaya despite her lacking an empty seat next to her, retired in the same month that the video took off on social media.

“We’re so used to sitting together that he didn’t know where to go. But obviously, people want to assume the worst of the situation, which is not always easy to deal with and hurtful,” Zendaya said of the clip before adding that she’s still worked with Roach since his retirement.

“He’s involved in every fashion contract, everything I do,” she said. “If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he’s always going to be there.