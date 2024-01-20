Here's Why 2024 Looks Set To Be Another Big One For Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Between her roles in the moving drama A Good Person, the animated Netflix comedy Human Resources and the little-known low-budget indie sleeper Oppenheimer (for which she and her co-stars have been nominated for Best Ensemble at the upcoming Screen Actors’ Guild Awards), 2023 was a pretty big one for Florence Pugh.

And looking ahead to the next 12 months, we reckon the year ahead is another busy one for the Oscar-nominated star.

Here’s what’s on the horizon for the British actor…

Dune: Part Two

First up on the calendar is the long-awaited Dune sequel, which was originally slated for release last year, but was pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes.

With Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya among those returning for Part Two, the sci-fi epic is also set to introduce new cast members including Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken and, of course, Florence.

The Don’t Worry Darling star is set to play Princess Irulan, the daughter of Christopher Walken’s character, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe.

We don’t have too long to wait for Dune: Part Two, either, as it’s due to hit cinemas on Friday 1 March.

We Live In Time

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh at Paris Fashion Week in October Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Little is known about Florence’s other major project for 2024, other than the fact it co-stars Andrew Garfield and was described by Deadline as a “funny, deeply moving and immersive love story”.

Going off this alone, we’re pretty much ready to make this film our entire personality when it’s finally released (which is rumoured to be later in the film).

Florence and Andrew were seen shooting in South London last year, with local press claiming they’d been spotted outside a Co-op in Blackfen.

Last year, Florence also spoke candidly about having shaved her head for the role, which she described as a liberating experience.

The Boy And The Heron

If you can’t hang on for those two films, you can catch Florence (or, at least, hear her) in the English dub of Studio Ghibli’s latest critically-acclaimed offering, The Boy And The Heron, in cinemas now.

Florence voices the adventurer Kiriko in Hayao Miyazaki’s animated epic, with Robert Pattinson, Gemma Chan, Christian Bale, Mark Hamill and Willem Defoe also lending their voices to the all-star film.

Anything else?

It looks like 2024 is going to be another big one for Miss Flo Monica Schipper via Getty Images

While there’s nothing else on the horizon for Florence (although that’s all plenty to keep her busy), you can stream some of her existing films now.

Little Women, The Wonder and her breakthrough movie, Lady Macbeth, are all streaming on Netflix, while Oppenheimer, A Good Person, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish and the divisive Don’t Worry Darling are all on Now.