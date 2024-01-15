Tom Holland and Zendays after the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019 Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Tom Holland is letting the world know that he is “absolutely not” calling it quits with his longtime girlfriend, Zendaya.

After breakup rumors began swirling earlier this month, the Marvel star was stopped by a TMZ photographer over the weekend who asked him if he and the Euphoria actor had actually split up.

Advertisement

“No, absolutely not,” Tom sternly replied.

Zendaya has not yet publicly addressed the gossip.

Tom Holland was among the guests at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

The hearsay about the pair parting ways kicked off after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Challengers star had unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including her boyfriend.

She reportedly went on an unfollowing spree two days after she shared an official poster for the upcoming sports-romance film directed by Luca Guadagnino, according to Teen Vogue.

Zendaya hasn’t opened up about why she started a clean slate on Instagram, but it could have something to do with her upcoming starring roles in Dune: Part 2 and Challengers, both of which are set to hit cinemas later this year.

Advertisement

Zendaya and Holland have largely kept their relationship under wraps since first being romantically linked in 2021, after the two Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were spotted smooching off set.

Back in July, Tom called his relationship with Zendaya “the thing I keep most sacred” while appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.