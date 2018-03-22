First Past The Post Is An Open Invitation To Malicious Online Interference

PA Archive/PA Images

Data mining, dark ads, fake news, Russian bots… our voting system is acutely vulnerable to shady influences because of its fixation on marginal constituencies. We’re hearing a lot these days about sinister forces attempting to hijack elections. Whether it’s Russian social media accounts posing as your neighbours or unscrupulous tech companies using your data to play on your deepest fears, there’s a sense that democratic processes are coming under attack. Should we be worried? Influencing a general election sounds like a difficult thing to do. 32 million people voted in 2017. Surely these sort of tactics can’t change that many minds? But because of our archaic voting system, they don’t have to. First Past the Post offers illicit online influencers, and even foreign powers, the ideal environment in which to influence our ballots. In UK general elections, it’s only a tiny minority of swing voters in marginal constituencies that decide the outcome. For example, the Conservative Party would have won an overall majority last year if just 533 people in 9 particular constituencies had voted differently, whilst Jeremy Corbyn would have won a majority if just 0.16% of voters (51,072) had opted for his party over the Conservatives. 31 constituencies were won by a margin of fewer than 500 votes.

Google Maps The 9 constituencies that could've handed Theresa May a majority

Politicians and parties know this. For years they’ve tailored their messaging and resources to target marginal constituencies. According to the Electoral Commission, 37.5% more on average was spent campaigning in marginal seats than in safe seats last year. And it works. As long as we have First Past the Post, any party that is serious about winning is obliged to pile resources into the few seats that might change hands, to the neglect of the majority which almost certainly will not. This neglect is in itself a major motivation for the Make Votes Matter campaign. The new problem is, these emerging threats - data harvesting, targeted ads, Russian bots and fake news - exploit exactly the same weakness in our democratic system. They don’t need to change the minds of millions of people to swing an election: they just need to influence thousands or even hundreds in the right places.

75 cents of every dollar is spent on the wrong voters. Cut blanket media spend and raise your creative budget for targeted messaging #AS15 — Cambridge Analytica (@CamAnalytica) August 20, 2015

The tools are all there. Advertising on social media is already able to target key demographics in particular geographical areas with minute precision. Add to this industrial levels of data mining, fake news outlets tailoring scare stories to play on the fears of these audiences, advertising by unknown and unaccountable sources, bot accounts spreading and intensifying these messages, and things start to get unsettling. With a system of Proportional Representation - in which every vote counts - it takes millions of votes to alter the final result. In Germany’s Federal Election last November, Merkel’s CDU came out on top - winning 93 more seats than the Social Democrats. If the Social Democrats - or anyone else - wanted to reverse this outcome, there would be only one way to do it: persuade 2.9 million voters to switch allegiance.

Make Votes Matter Because seats match votes in Germany, influencing an election outcome means persuading millions of voters. In the UK, just 533 people voting differently could have meant a Conservative majority instead of a hung parliament.